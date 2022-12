Police kill Lagos female lawyer with pregnant- Toyin Lawani

Famous celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani, has revealed that the female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, who was killed by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of Lagos State, was pregnant before the tragedy.

She disclosed that the deceased had better plans for the unborn child but her dreams were not allowed to come to fruition by the Nigerian police on Christmas Day.

Sharing a video via her Instagram account on Monday, Lawani revealed her relationship with the deceased, their last chat, and other details about them before her death.

She said, “Look, I cried myself to sleep but it is not a joke, Bolanle is gone. She still chatted with me last week. She is very peaceful, and her husband always ready to go… they don’t have ‘wahala’ and I heard this morning that she was shot by the police at Ajah. She went to buy pizza for Christmas, for her daughter, she was shot in front of her daughter.

The police asked them to park and there was a car in front of them, they were about to park not like they were moving or anything and they shot her in the chest. She died on the spot.

“She is pregnant. Nigeria police, when are you people going to stop giving these drunkards uniforms. These people on the road, they will be disturbing everybody’s peace for no reason, trying to extort money from people. Christmas Day, Bolanle! Haaa! Oh my God! We must all make sure that we support her, make sure whoever did this to her pays for his crime.”

