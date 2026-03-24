Police kill kidnapper terrorising Nasarawa communities

The police have killed a notorious kidnapper, Auta Habu, who had been terrorizing communities in Nasarawa State.

Habu was killed during a confrontation between his gang and police officers, as well as, neutralising him during a confrontation with officers while other gang members fled the scene,

According to the police command, the suspect, who Ruga settlement in Gidan had been linked to multiple criminal activities in the area.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident on Tuesday stating that the deceased engaged in several criminal operations and had targeted motorists along the Nasarawa Eggon–Akwanga Highway.

“Our patrol team observed armed men barricading the highway and immediately responded to prevent an abduction,” Nansel uttered.”

“The suspect was neutralised, while others escaped into nearby bushes,”he said.

The police command has urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station to prevent further incidents.