Report on Interest
under logo

IMF advocates global response for climate crisis 

The Guild

Sanwo-Olu puts high-rise building fatalities @ 32

The Guild

Ebonyi Police arrests two suspects link to 30yrs old…

Esther Kalu
Metro

Police kills hoodlum during Dangote refinery attack

By Esther Kalu

By Esther Kalu

The Nigerian Police has kIlled a hoodlum after no fewer than 20 armed hoodlums gained access through the lagoon side and attacked Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos in an attempt to cart away already-installed armored cables.

The security force foiled the hoodlum attempted attack who on sighting the security operatives fled the scene, adding that one of the hoodlums was hit in the ensuing gunfire and died on the way to the hospital.

As stated in a statement released by Police Public Relations Officer, , Benjamin  Hundeyin, on Tuesday, he stated that the Lagos Commissioner of Police,  Abiodun Alabi has emplaced fortified security to ensure the refinery is more secured, noting that investigation has commenced with a view to arresting the fleeing attackers.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Officers would be deployed to man the premises to ensure stiff security in and around the refinery.

Esther Kalu 444 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: