Police kill drug kingpin during clash in Katsina

A suspected drug peddler and member of a criminal gang has been killed by operatives of the Katsina State Police Command during an operation in the Sabuwar Anguwa area of Katsina Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The operation was triggered by actionable intelligence linking the suspect to organised drug distribution and street-level criminal activity. Officers subsequently moved in to dismantle the network and secure key evidence.

During the operation, led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Audu Isah, officers arrested one Uzairu Abubakar, also known as Uzairu Kuda, who was described as a notorious drug dealer and an active member of the Kauraye miscreants.

The suspect was reportedly found in possession of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, Pregabalin tablets, and Colorado when the Central Market Surveillance Team launched a late-night raid on his hideout.

“During the arrest, the suspect resisted violently and raised an alarm that attracted other gang members to the scene,” the Katsina Police Command disclosed.

According to a police source, the alarm prompted other gang members to attack the police team, during which the assailants reportedly damaged the rear windscreen of a covert Honda Jazz vehicle.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the second-in-command of the surveillance team, ASP Ibrahim Yusuf, in the neck.

In response, an officer fired his weapon, injuring the suspect. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the General Hospital, where he was rushed for treatment.

Police recovered exhibits, including the suspected drugs and the knife allegedly used during the attack. The body was subsequently released to the family for burial in line with established procedures.

Meanwhile, the Katsina Police Command said investigations are ongoing, while sustained efforts are underway to track down and arrest other members of the criminal gang linked to the deceased.