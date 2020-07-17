Police justifies personnel deploy to monitor NDDC former MD’s residence

The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that the armed officers who yesterday laid siege on residence of the former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, were on legitimate duty approved by the Nigeria Police Force.

This is coming as the Command also faulted claims by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and Commissioner of Police in the state, Joseph Mukan, were not aware of the invasion by officers of the force.

The Governor had during a briefing yesterday after rescuing Nunieh said the police commissioner and IGP were not aware of the siege laid on the former NDDC boss residence.

“I called the Commissioner of Police, he said he was not aware. They said it’s the IGP Monitoring Team, but I have spoken to the authorities, they said the IG is not even aware.

“For me, if there is any crime against Dr. Joy Nunieh, I will not back her. Some say she is not in my party, so I shouldn’t intervene, but she’s a Rivers daughter,” the Governor had said.

But, the police, through a statement on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, said contrary to the claims attributed to Wike, the team was sent from Abuja to effect Nunieh’s, adding that the officers got a go-ahead order from the CP after visiting the state police headquarters and that the presence of Mobile policemen at the residence could authenticate their legality.

“We state that the Officers who were at the residence of the former Ag. MD Joi Nunieh was from the IGP Monitoring Team in Abuja and was here on Official assignment.

“That before they proceeded to her residence, they observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures, including going through the processes of arriving themselves at the Headquarters with their Investigation Activities duly signed and approved by the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan psc (+)

“That they went to her residence with Mobile Policemen, suggesting of course that they were there on official duty and not illegal duty as speculated.

“That, the reference indicating that the Officers were there without the directive of the CP nor the IGP is preposterous and most unfortunate, hence should be discountenanced and disregarded,” the statement read.