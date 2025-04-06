Police issues public warning against protest on Rivers emergency rule

In a bid to prevent any breakdown of law and order across Nigeria, the Police Force (NPF) has expressed strong reservations against a planned nationwide protest by a group, “Take It Back Movement”, saying the demonstration is ill planned.

The police said that the demonstration should be shelved by the organizers considering that it coincided with the celebration of the law enforcement agency’s contribution to Nigeria’s unity.

It stressed that the protest scheduled to take place across various states, including the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday, will be holding on a date set aside by the federal government to mark National Police Day, raises concerns about the motive behind the demonstration.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police acknowledged the constitutional right of Nigerians to peaceful protest but criticized the timing of the planned demonstrations, describing it as “ill-timed” and “mischievous.”

According to the police, the event will host high-profile dignitaries from within and outside the country, including foreign Inspector-Generals of Police and diplomats.

Adejobi said: “This glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life… the rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole”.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organizers to shelve this planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous.

“The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, while reaffirming the commitment of the NPF to adequately carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Law and respect for rights of citizens hereby urges all the organizers of the planned protest as well as individuals who intend to join the protest to pursue dialogue by engaging the proper institution of government to press home their demands”.