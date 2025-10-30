Police investigates teen’s death in NDLEA, Edo community clash

The Edo State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of 16-year-old Emmanuel George, who was allegedly shot by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a clash with drug barons in Okpuje, Uzeba community, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.

Residents of the community accused NDLEA officials of being responsible for the teenager’s death, while two other individuals, identified as Godspower Omage (20) and Ajayi Irobia (54), are reportedly receiving treatment in hospital.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the command said the probe aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served.

The Police assured the public of their commitment to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation to establish the facts and hold any culpable individuals accountable.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, visited the community to commiserate with the bereaved family and assess the situation firsthand.

According to the statement, “The Command has responded to the recent report alleging that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Benin were involved in an operation that led to the tragic killing of Sixteen-year-old Emmanuel Monday George in Okpuje, Uzeba community, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“In a swift and compassionate move, the Commissioner of Police CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, on the 28th of October, 2025 personally visited Uzeba community in company of the Deputy Commissioner in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department DCP Isah Lawal to assess the situation firsthand.

“During the visit, the CP paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family, particularly the parents of the deceased boy, Mr and Mrs Monday George, and offered words of comfort on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Command.

“Furthermore, the CP visited Godswill Memorial Nursing center Uzaba where he met God’spower Omage ‘m’ aged 20yrs and Ajayi Irobia ‘m’ aged 54yrs who were receiving medical attention and assured them of justice and police support.

“He also visited the mortuary where the remains of the deceased boy was deposited and arranged for autopsy of death and ensure proper documentation for the ongoing investigation.”

“The CP also held a peace engagement with community leaders and youths, urging them to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands. He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and order, assuring them that the police have taken over the case and are conducting a thorough and impartial investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He reiterated that justice will be served and that the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone found culpable.