Police investigates Rivers varsity pregnant student accuse of killing lover

The Rivers Police Command has begin investigation on the death of a 32-year old male, Sunny Amadi, who was allegedly set ablaze by his lover, Cynthia Chukwundah, a 300-level female undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Police said that the investigation is to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young man and the role the pregnant lover played in the fire disaster that led to his demise in their apartment in Elibrada community.

Amadi, who was pronounced dead by medical experts attached to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), was said to reside on 11B Okoro Street, Choba axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, who confirmed the ongoing investigation, urged residents to remain calm, peaceful, saying justice will be served in this tragic incident.

Adepoju, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that the investigation who set the Amadi ablaze.

According to the statement, one Cynthia Chukwundah, a 300-level female undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, allegedly set her boyfriend one Saint Sunny Amadi, a 32-year old male from the Elibrada Community in Emohua LGA, ablaze in a room, resulting in severe injuries during the inferno and was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for medical treatment.

“Upon receiving the report at about 1112 hours, Police detectives from Choba Division promptly visited the scene and the victim at the hospital, who was in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to injuries and died while on admission.

“The Police have located Cynthia, who is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital due to injuries she also sustained during the incident.

“She is also heavily pregnant with the deceased’s child. Due to her critical condition, she is unable to provide a detailed account of the incident, but will do so when her condition is stable.

“The probable cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further developments will be made public as more information becomes available”.