Police investigates River Niger boat mishap after death toll surge

As part of measures to prevent reoccurring boat mishap across Nigeria’s waterways, the Nigerian Police has commenced an investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths often recorded through water transportation.

The investigation outcome, according to the police, will aid development of actionable strategies that could prevent future occurrence.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced this on Saturday while commiserating with families of the deceased passengers of the ill-fated boats in Niger State.

As gathered, the boat mishap that claimed the lives of the Kogi State traders occurred along the Dambo-Ebuchi waterways of the River Niger in Kupa Local Government Area,

According to him, “I have directed the Force Marine Officer to lead a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the mishap.

“The aim is to identify contributing factors and develop actionable strategies to prevent similar occurrences on the nation’s waterways.

“This investigation will also provide insights into improving the overall safety and emergency response systems for water transport across the country”.

While disclosing that the boat tragedy occurred on the 29th of November, 2024, the police boss noted that over 160 passengers were involved in the mishap with 24 rescued and others still unaccounted for.

Egbetokun further assures the people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large of the unwavering commitment of the Police Force in coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure the swift rescue of missing passengers. Resources and operational modalities have been activated to intensify search and rescue efforts.

Additionally, the IGP urged waterway operators, boat owners, and other stakeholders to work closely with the Force Marine Department in adopting and enforcing critical safety measures to protect passengers and operators alike.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in enhancing safety on waterways, ensuring justice for victims, and mitigating future risks through strengthened collaborations and proactive measures.