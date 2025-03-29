Police investigates repentant Boko Haram member’s death in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command has commenced investigation on the circumstances surrounding the death of a repentant Boko Haram member, Musa Manu, whose decomposing body was recovered inside a bush in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

It was gathered that a family of the victim reported to the police that the 20-year-old was missing and that the report was made days after they all efforts to find him proved abortive.

He alleged that Musa Manu, who worked as a commercial motorcycle rider, may have been killed by unknown assailants who stole his motorcycle.

As gathered, sources narrated that the missing repentant gunman was found after his body was identified inside a polythene bag where the killers dropped him.

He said: “On March 26, a dog emerged from the bush in Mildo, Madagali, carrying a decomposing human hand. Curious residents traced the dog’s path and discovered a decomposing body wrapped in a polythene bag”.

The source noted that after many minutes of check the grandfather identified the deceased as his grandson through the outfit and mobile phone which his killers left with him.

“The grandfather identified the body as his grandson’s after recognizing his shoes, clothes, and mobile phone at the scene,” the sources said.

Police visited the scene, and with the permission of the deceased’s family, the body was buried as stipulated by the Islamic injunction.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been assigned to conduct a discreet investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.