Police investigates officers linked to cultism

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered an immediate investigation into a viral video showing some police officers allegedly engaging in cult-related activities and displaying unprofessional conduct.

The Commissioner condemned the behaviour of the officers, describing it as unethical, disgraceful, and contrary to the principles of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, yesterday, in Owerri, following public outrage over a viral video that appeared to show some police officers openly wearing Vikings (DNKI) berets and caps, a cult group said to be responsible for several violent attacks and killings across the country.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, drew widespread condemnation from civil groups and citizens who accused the officers of tarnishing the image of the Force.

According to the statement, CP Danjuma assured that the matter is being handled with utmost seriousness and that those found culpable after investigations will face severe disciplinary measures in accordance with police regulations.

“The Command remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring effective policing in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read in part.

The police boss also urged members of the public to remain calm and continue supporting the police, assuring that no form of misconduct or involvement in criminal or cult activities will be tolerated among officers under his command.