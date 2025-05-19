Police investigates officer’s assault on Lagos Uber driver

The Lagos State Police Command has launched an investigation into an incident involving one of its officers, Inspector Obic Modestus, who allegedly assaulted an Uber driver during a confrontation in Lagos.

As gathered, Modestus has been summoned by the Complaint Response Unit and is expected to face disciplinary action, as the case has been transferred to the Provost Department for further investigation.

The officer was summoned for questioning after being accused of assaulting the yet-to-be-identified Uber driver, who was on a trip to drop off two passengers in the Ketu area of the state.

In a video shared by an X user, Oyindamola, who identifies as #dammiedammie35, and obtained by The Guild Press, the officer was seen repeatedly beating the driver in broad daylight.

The video, which has triggered public outrage, shows Modestus manhandling and dragging the young man, as the Uber driver tries to shield his face from the repeated slaps.

In response, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement issued less than 24 hours after the incident, disclosed that the police have begun an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the officer’s actions.

According to Hundeyin, the law enforcement agency will not condone any form of incivility, unprofessional conduct, or abuse of power against members of the public, regardless of the rank or position of the officer involved.

He said, “The Police Officer, Inspector Obic Modestus, has been summoned by the Complaint Response Unit (CRU). He will be handed over to the Provost Department for appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Lagos State Police Command, under CP Olohundare Jimoh, will not condone any form of incivility to members of the public,” the command spokesperson added.