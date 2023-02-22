Police investigates Govs influence on Naira scarcity protests

Following breakdown of law and order that trailed decisions of federal Government’s Naira redesign and cashless policies, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali, has disclosed that the police has commenced an investigation on utterances made by state governors and other individuals that incited citizens to riot over the apex government’s decision in the country.

Baba noted that the police was investigating contribution of each actor including comments made by the governors that resulted in the breakdown of law and order in states that experienced violence recently across the country.

Many governors led by the Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, had openly opposed the government policy, asking their citizens not to comply with the expiration of the legality of the old N500 and N1,000 notes.

Briefing newsmen on Wednesday after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the IGP, however, said despite the investigation the police cannot prosecute the state chief executives because they enjoy immunity.

Asked why the governors had not been cautioned, Alkali said: “We all know why, unless you want to hear from the mouth of the Attorney General. We are investigating, we are investigating. Whoever does anything can be investigated.

“But for him to be investigated, there are some people who have immunity. I think that is some of the reasons. But that will not stop us from cautioning them, from warning them, from advising them, and we are doing so. That’s for the incitement by governors.”

Earlier during the meeting, Buhari instructed security agencies to create a conducive environment to ensure Nigerians exercise their franchise and vote leaders of their choice.

Conveying the President’s directive at the end of the National Security Council meeting, Baba stated that they have equally been directed to provide adequate protection for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as its officials.

He further explained that the combined security agencies currently in Lagos and Abeokuta is a joint operation aimed at stabilising the internal security order, particularly owing to the violence and vandalism occasioned by the naira redesign policy and not targeted at the election.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that the Council expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of INEC, maintaining that the elections will hold unfailingly on February 25 and March 11.

The IGP also said the Force is investigating individuals including state governors whose utterances are considered to have incited citizens to riots over the naira redesign policy of the Federal Government.

He also pointed out that although the governors enjoy immunity, it does not stop the police from cautioning, warning or advising them.

