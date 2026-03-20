Police investigate sexual assaults against women during Delta festival

The Delta State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into disturbing allegations of widespread sexual assaults targeting women during an annual festival in Delta State.

The incidents reportedly occurred on Thursday in Ozoro community, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area, during what some have described as a “r@ping festival” or tradition-linked event, where women allegedly faced harassment and sexual violence if outdoors after noon.

Disturbing footage circulating on social media shows groups of young men reportedly attacking women in public, forcefully tearing their clothes and subjecting them to various forms of molestation.

Public reactions have been intense, with many condemning the alleged practice as gang rape disguised as culture and demanding immediate arrests and prosecution to protect women.

Reacting to the allegations, the Police Public Relations Officer described the situation as alarming, disgusting, and embarrassing, stating that the Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, has ordered a thorough investigation.

“No custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens. Those responsible for this barbaric act will be arrested and brought to justice,” the statement said.

The police have urged anyone with credible information, including victims or witnesses, to come forward confidentially to assist the ongoing investigation and ensure that perpetrators face the full weight of the law.