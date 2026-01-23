Police intercepts truck carrying indian hemp in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that it intercepted a truck carrying substances believed to be Indian hemp during an early morning patrol in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Ikeja.

According to her, operatives of the Special Squad attached to the Arena Base in Elemoro, Ibeju-Lekki, stopped the truck during the operation.

Adebisi explained that the interception took place on January 18 after the truck driver attempted to flee upon sighting the operatives.

While trying to escape, the driver reportedly drove into a narrow street where the truck could no longer move, after which he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, successfully evading arrest.

She noted that although the suspect escaped, the operatives impounded the truck and recovered its contents.

A preliminary search of the vehicle, she said, uncovered about 10 jumbo sacks of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, which were taken into custody as exhibits.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest the owner of the truck, a move she said would aid in apprehending other individuals linked to the suspected criminal activity.

“At the moment, no suspect has been arrested, but efforts are being intensified to trace the owner of the truck, which will lead to the arrest of others involved,” Adebisi stated.

She assured members of the public that the command would provide updates as investigations continue.