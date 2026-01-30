Police intercepts commercial bus carrying 415 cartridges in Akwa Ibom

The Police have detained a 36-year-old man over 415 live cartridges found in a commercial vehicle intercepted along the Itu–Calabar Highway in Akwa Ibom during a routine patrol by police operatives.

The live cartridges were discovered in a carton during a search of the vehicle on January 23.

The Spokesperson of the command, Timfon John, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the vehicle was driven by a man named Ikenna, with passengers on board.

According to John, “On January 23 at about 2300 hours, operatives of the command, while on a routine stop-and-search patrol along the Calabar–Itu Highway, intercepted a commercial bus with registration number ARR600ZY, en route to Calabar. During a thorough search of the vehicle, a carton containing 415 live cartridges was recovered.

“Upon interrogation, the driver claimed that the ammunition was not his but was allegedly conveyed as a waybill consignment to an unidentified person in Calabar.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of a 36-year-old male, an indigene of Nyaje Village, Akamkpa LGA, Cross River, who was subsequently taken into police custody,” John said.

The PPRO added that Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, has ordered an investigation to unravel the source and intended use of the recovered ammunition, with a view to prosecuting all persons found culpable.

The spokesperson reiterated the command’s resolve to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition.

She assured residents that the police remain committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and security across the state.