Police intercepts 753 live ammunition in Ebonyi

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) personnel attached to Ebonyi Police Command has intercepted about 753 live ammunition meant for General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) in the State.

It said the weapons intercepted were carefully concealed in a sack and were being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, the state capital to Umuahia in Abia State.

Confirming the development yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba said the intelligence-driven covert operation, which led to the interception and recovery of the deadly ammunition, was part of efforts by the Force to identify and crackdown on criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition in and around the country.

Mba further noted that comprehensive investigation aimed at bringing to book all persons linked to the crime was ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

