Police intensify eight prisoners’ manhunt, detain personnels’ after jailbreak in Edo

Following a jailbreak in Edo State, the Nigerian Police has disclosed that efforts have been intensified to re-arrest eight of the 10 suspects that escaped after a jailbreak in the state.

The law enforcement agency, meanwhile, disclosed that officers on duty during the jailbreak have been detained for negligence and onward departmental disciplinary process.

Police spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the development on Monday, clarified that after the jailbreak, only 10 suspects escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) facility on the 1st of January, 2021 at about 2.45am, saying, this is contrary to what is been reported.

Nwabuzor, while stating that the quick mobilization and response of officers prevent the case from escalating, said that of the 10, two escapees have been re-arrested and brought back to custody pending when the court would rule on their cases.

According to him, “eight of the suspects were detained on the order of the court, in summary; stealing – one, Murder- one, Cultism-three, Robbery-three, while the other two were under Police investigation for stealing”.

“The command has the wherewithal/intelligence to re-arrest the remaining suspects who are on the run but will still appreciate any useful information from the members of the public as no stone will be left unturned in assuring that all those suspects are re-arrested.

“The Command assures members of the public of its continued commitment to protecting lives and property of law-abiding citizens,” Nwabuzor stated.