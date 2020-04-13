Police Inspector risks dismissal after extorting N40,000 from Lagos motorists

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

An Inspector in Nigerian Police, Taloju Martin, has been detained by Lagos Police Command for allegedly extorting N40,000 from a motorist after impounding his vehicle for violating lockdown directive aimed at gaining control over coronavirus in the country.

Martin’s detention was sequel to a viral video on social media where he was seen counting N40,000 he extorted from owner of a vehicle he impounded for violating the restriction of movement order.

Before his detention, Martin was deployed to the Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO) by the command to strengthen law enforcement within the axis.

Following the Inspector, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered a thorough investigation on the activities of police officers deployed to the station.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, while confirming his detention in a statement, said the attention of the Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a video on social media in which an Inspector was captured counting money extorted from the owner of a vehicle he impounded for violating the restriction of movement order.

After analysing the video, Elkana stated that Martin was identified and arrested to serve as a deterrent to other officers that still engage in unethical acts in the state.

“The complainant has also been identified. The money extorted is recovered and handed over to him by the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an in-depth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole,” the PPRO added.