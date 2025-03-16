Police inspector commits suicide in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has confirmed the death of a police Inspector Ajele Oloyede, during a special duty at Goodwill Ceramic Company in Igbesa, Ado Odo, Ota Local Government Area of the state

Oloyede, who before his demise, was attached to 78 PMF, Zamfara State and seconded to the state for a special duty, was pronounced dead by medical experts in Ota General Hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola, who made this known in a statement, said that investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding tragic death of the law enforcement officer in the state.

“The incident occurred on March 14, 2025, at about 13:20 hours and according to preliminary reports, Tolorunloju Stephen, an officer attached to Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, who was also on special duty at the company, stated that he had just returned from Ikeja when he entered the security office and found Inspector Oloyede resting his head on a table. After exchanging pleasantries and briefly inquiring about his well-being, Oloyede responded positively,” she said.

“Shortly after, Stephen proceeded to the restroom, but moments later, he heard a gunshot, rushing back, he found Inspector Oloyede lying in a pool of blood.

“With the assistance of a private security personnel, the injured officer was immediately rushed to Ota General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

“The firearm used in the incident has been recovered, and the body has been deposited at the hospital for an autopsy”

The police PRO said that the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, who received the shocking news has ordered a full-scale investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident, perhaps any foul play as well as any possible mental health factors.

“The police were swift in contacting the deceased officer’s family and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for discreet investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force expresses its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of Inspector Ajele Oloyede. The command remains committed to the well-being of its officers and will ensure that all necessary support is provided during this difficult time,” the statement added