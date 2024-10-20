Police identifies officer kill during Lagos Okada riders clash

The Nigeria Police Force has revealed identity of the officer killed during clash with commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders in Agege axis of Lagos State.

Police identified the deceased officer as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Osupayi.

Identity of the deceased officer was released on Sunday barely 24 hours after Osupayi and members of his team were allegedly attacked by Okada riders while recover a driver who was alleged to have been crushed to death by a motorcycle rider.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who released the identity on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen, raised concerns over spate of jungle justice across the country.

Adejobi, while listing other violent incidents that occurred across the country, cautioned Nigerians on the consequences of such on criminal justice administration, rule of law and Nigeria’s global reputation.

He stated that this act of injustice has led to the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property across the country.

According to the statement, “In view of the recent spate of jungle justice in some parts of the country, the Nigeria Police Force has condemned the dangerous and abhorrent trend and cautioned the general public on the consequences of such on our criminal justice administration, rule of law and the global reputation of our dear country.

“The Police Force reiterates that jungle justice, a deplorable and savage behaviour, has led to the tragic loss of lives and destruction of property across the country. This inhuman act is a betrayal of justice and due process, which undermines the rule of law, fundamental principles and ideals of human rights, and justice.

“In the same instance, the Police specifically condemns the act of arson which led to the death by burning of some suspects in police custody, and the subsequent setting ablaze of police barracks, patrol vans and the Divisional Police Station in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State on Sunday, 13th of October 2024.

“In the above case, members of the public alleged that the police were trying to pervert justice by taking into custody some suspected kidnappers and armed robbers who have been accused of terrorizing the people of the community in Edo State. The main suspect was arrested and almost lynched by the community members before he was rescued by the police. His arrest led the police to arrest 3 additional suspects. The rescue and detention of the suspects didn’t go down well with the community members who later mobilized in large numbers and attacked the police station, killed the suspects by burning, and scorched down the station and properties therein.

“The erroneous perception of the community members that the police would set free the suspects was absolutely wrong and quite unfair, as the police never intended to pervert justice in the case, more so that they have through painstaking investigation arrested 3 other suspects fingered in the criminal act.

“In another development, a police team trying to prevent the execution of jungle justice was gruesomely attacked which led to the killing of a police officer, ASP Augustine Osupayi, attached to the Lagos State Command, by a group of violent mob on Saturday, 19th of October 2024, in Agege, Lagos State. The police team had raced down to the rescue of a driver who was alleged to have accidentally knocked down a motorcycle rider to death. The group of motorcycle riders pounced on the driver, who was eventually rescued by the police.

“The rescue didn’t go down well with the riders who descended on the police team and unfortunately killed the ASP instantly. These are very few cases out of many incidences recorded across the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, sympathizes with the families of the departed souls, and directs the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to investigate these incidents, and bring all persons found wanting to face the full wrath of the law.

While the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in upholding the principles of rule of law, members of the public are urged to shun acts of jungle justice, and destruction emphasizing that it serves only to destabilize the foundation of legal authority and public safety. It is criminal, illogical, and unjustifiable, irrespective of the grievances held by the perpetrators”.