Police identifies Maiduguri flooded stations for reconstruction 

After assessing the flood impacts across Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the Nigerian Police has concluded plans to start rebuilding stations destroyed by floods in the state.

The Police, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its commitment to providing residents adequate security amid flooding in the Maiduguri metropolis.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, disclosed this on Monday during a visit to Borno State, to assess the impact of the flood on security in the state.

The IGP accompanied by Deputy Inspectors General of Police of the departments of Finance & Administration and Operations, DIG Bala Ciroma, and DIG Ede Ayuba along with the AIG Airwing, AIG Danladi Lalas, visited the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagan Zulum, at the Government House where his Bauchi counterpart, Bala Mohammed, and others, to sympathize with the state.

During the visit, the police boss noted that plans have been set in motion to repair the damaged police facilities in the affected communities.

While reaffirming the commitment of the police force to providing adequate security for the residents, Egbetokun charged policemen on professionalism and rededicating themselves to the protection of Borno residents and their property.

The IGP encouraged them to assist the government in providing relief and restoring normalcy to Borno state.

The Governor of Borno appreciated the IGP for his love and commitment towards reforming the police force.

He further commended the IGP for his sterling leadership qualities in piloting affairs of police, to discharge their duties as expected.