Police identifies killer at Wizkid concert, dismisses officer

After thorough investigation, Nigerian Police, Lagos command has dismissed a police officer that allegedly shot a man at a concert organised by Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid.
The man identified as 39-year-old Babatunde Adeniyi was confirmed dead by medical officials at Naval Dockyard Hospital where he was rushed to for treatment by friends and passers-by after been shot.
It was gathered that there was an altercation between the deceased and the policeman, Lukmon Akanbi, prompting him to pull the trigger that claimed Babatunde’s life around Eko Atlantic axis.
Confirming the dismissal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, stressed that officer’s action, shotting an unarmed civilian, falls short of professional standards on the use of Firearms.
After the act, Elkana disclosed that the Police Sergeant was arrested and detained at the Provost Department, Command Headquarters, Ikeja where he was subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trials.
According to him, the officer was arraigned before the Adjudicating Officer on three counts charge of Discreditable Conduct contrary to Paragraph E (3) First Schedule, Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority contrary to Paragraph Q (2), and Damage to Articles contrary to Paragraph D (1), Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.
During proceedings, Elkana hinted that the Sergeant was found guilty of all the charges prompting his dismissal and was handed over to State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.
While condemning the act, the PPRO said that Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has gone to condoles with family and friends of the deceased person, assuring them that justice would prevail.
He said: “Supervisory Officers of erring Policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men. This is part of the measures put in place by the no-nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system”.
