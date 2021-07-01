Police, hunters rescue three abducted miners in Oyo

No fewer than three miners abducted by gunmen along Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan road in Oyo State were reported to have been rescued by the Nigerian Police and local hunters in the state.

As stated, the victims rescued by the law enforcement officers and local hunters were said to have been on their way to a quarry site when the gunmen attacked their vehicle and whisked them away into their hideout.

Residents, who witnessed kidnap of the miners last month, narrated that the security operatives arrived at the scene minutes after and went after the gunmen, combing the forest to rescue the miners and apprehend their abductors.

The victims, who were quarry workers regained their freedom yesterday, through the combined efforts of the Oyo Police command, local hunters, and vigilantes.

Confirming the rescue operations to journalists in Ibadan, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, said the victims have been rescued after the criminals abandoned them and took to their heels in other to avoid being arrested by the security agents.

Osifeso explained that the combined efforts of the police, local hunters, and vigilantes culminated in the rescue of the victims, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The police spokesman’s statement reads: “at about 1100hrs, hoodlums numbering about ten (10) blocked Kulum Quarry Rd off Ibadan-Ijebu ode Road. During the process, three people were abducted from a Sienna Bus with Reg No: LUY 835KV. But, the victims have been rescued.”

“The process was, however, thwarted by the swift intervention of policemen from the command in concerted efforts with vigilantes and hunters who engaged the abductors and were able to rescue all three victims unhurt. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the abductors.”

