Police hands over Mirabel to Ogun Govt.

The Ogun State Police Command has handed over Abigeal Nsikak, popularly known as Mirabel on TikTok, to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to ensure her welfare while investigations into her alleged rape continue.

The development follows her release from police custody after she voluntarily visited the station, where she was questioned regarding claims that she was raped at her residence in the Ojijo area of the state.

The Ogun State Police had since commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the allegations made by the TikToker on her page.

Confirming the handover on Wednesday, the command spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed that upon her visit to the station, Mirabel was received and taken to a medical facility for necessary examination to verify her claims.

According to him, she has continued to cooperate with investigators, adding that she has been released to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“The Ministry has undertaken responsibility for her care and has assured the Command that she will be made available whenever required as investigations continue,” he said.

“The Command assures the public that the matter is being handled with professionalism, sensitivity, and diligence. Members of the public are urged to refrain from speculation and allow the investigation to run its full course. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” the spokesperson added.