Police goes after soldier behind Rivers varsity student’s murder

The Rivers Police Command has begin investigation on identifying the soldier behind the death of a 300-level student of Computer Science in University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Godwin Akpakpan.

Police said that the Nigerian Army has been contacted to assist in identifying the soldier behind the death of the young man, in order to get more details on what transpired before, during and after in the state.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the police command in Rivers, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the death of Akpakpan, stating that the command had launched an investigation into the incident.

She said that the fatal shot was not fired by a police officer, but rather by personnel identified as belonging to the military.

However, she declined to reveal the specific security agency involved.

“The Police Command is aware of the incident that resulted in the death of a 300-level student of UNIPORT.

“The command, in collaboration with a sister security agency, has commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the shot was fired by a military personnel,” Iringe-Koko stated

Akpakpan was reportedly apprehended by security operatives during a stop-and-search operation in Port Harcourt.

The incident occurred late on April 16 as the deceased was returning from his brother’s lounge.

A witness familiar with the incident told journalists that while the officers were conducting a search on Akpakpan, an altercation ensued between the security personnel and a group of individuals dressed in military uniform.

The confrontation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, during which Akpakpan was struck by a stray bullet and died at the scene.

Sam Kpenu, head of information, publications and public relations at UNIPORT, confirmed to journalists that the deceased was a registered student at the institution.

He stated that the university received news of the incident with profound shock and had commenced an internal inquiry to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

“UNIPORT is also actively engaging with the relevant security authorities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We anticipate a thorough investigation and expect that appropriate action will be taken to hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

Mr Kpenu urged students and other members of the university community to remain calm and to allow the relevant agencies to carry out their investigations without disruption.

He affirmed the university’s unwavering commitment to the safety, dignity, and welfare of its staff and students, stating that necessary measures would continue to be implemented to uphold the principles.

“We extend our condolences to the Akpakpan family, his friends, and colleagues during this deeply distressing time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” Kpenu concluded.