Police goes after POS operators aiding officers on extortion

The Nigerian Police has concluded plans to go after operators of Point of Sales (POS) beside stations across the state after they were said to have been aiding officers in extortion of residents across the state.

It said that any of the operators around police stations across the state that is found to be colluding with officers to extort residents would also be treated as an accomplice in the act.

The plans were disclosed by the Lagos Police Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday, stressing that the plans instituted by the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, would be effectively perfected by the Commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi-led polic formation for the state.

Hundeyin stated that the warning was part of directives from the Force headquarters in Abuja against extortion and corruption in some police formations.

He said, “It has been observed over time that some roving POS operators specialize in hanging around police stations. Investigations reveal that their target customers are innocent Nigerians being extorted by some recalcitrant police officers.

“Their presence around the stations has made the extortion game a lot easier. While the Force continually purges itself of these bad officers, it has become imperative that the activities of POS operators around police stations be regulated, as some of them have been identified to be enablers of extortion. This regulation is in line with our mandate of not just detecting but also preventing crime. To this end, anyone found to have knowingly enabled extortion will be treated as an accomplice”.

