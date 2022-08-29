Police goes after Nigerians assaulting officers during enforcement operations

The Nigeria Police Force has began plans to go after Nigerians assaulting police officers during enforcement operations.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba, condemned the recent trend of assault on Police Officers and men in uniform, carrying out official and lawful duties in various locations across the nation.

Baba emphasized that attacks on Police Officers, who are uniformed agents of the state, is illegal and that is an affront on the rule of law.

The IGP warned that attacks on police officers and men in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated and that the Force takes the welfare of its officers seriously.

Through a statement released by the Force spokeperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday the IGP has directed all Police Commands and Formations to ensure that individuals who engage in assault on police officers face the full wrath of the law via swift prosecution in courts of competent jurisdiction.

He further reiterated the commitment of the Force to ensuring protection of lives and property and that the fundamental rights of Police officers is important.

