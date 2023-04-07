Police goes after Nasarawa former deputy governor’s abductors

The Nasarawa Police Command has commenced a manhunt for gunmen that abducted a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, from his residence in Wamba Local government area of the state.

It was learnt that the gunmen broke into his house in Gwagi village of Wamba Local government and whisked him away without leaving any notice for the family.

The state Police Public Relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed Gye-Wado’s abduction on Friday, said that he was whisked away on Friday when gunmen broke into his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local government area of the state.

According to the police spokesman, a search has been initiated by a police tactical team in collaboration with other security personnel to rescue the victim unhurt.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, in a statement made available to newsmen, reassured the general public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-wado that an effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as Police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation.

According to the statement, information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30 am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado, and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival.

“The Commissioner of Police further mobilised and deployed reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilantes, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore calls on anyone with useful information that will enable the Police to succeed in the rescue operation to call the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179”.

