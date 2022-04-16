Police goes after LASTMA officer attackers in Lekki

As a measure to curb persistent attacks on law enforcement officers, the Lagos Police Command has begun a manhunt for residents and motorists that beat up an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebanjo Adeoye, in Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

As gathered, the police has embarked on a search for attackers of the LASTMA official at Chisco bus stop along the Lekki-Epe expressway after he was alleged to have been responsible for the commercial bus that trampled upon the foot of a young lady by the roadside.

It was learnt that the police decided to commence a search for his attackers and possibly prosecute them after investigations revealed that the LASTMA officer was not responsible for the injuries sustained by the lady at the scene.

Adebanjo was reported to have been rescued by a policeman from his attackers and was later taken to a hospital where he was admitted for medical care after he had been beaten to a pulp by the residents and motorists at the bus stop.

The Public Affairs officer for LASTMA, Olumide Filade, who confirmed the development, said that the Lagos police command was already hunting for identified perpetrators

Filade, meanwhile, narrated what transpired at the scene and efforts made by the police to ensure Adebanjo was not beaten to death by the mob that swooped on him at the scene.

In a statement released yesterday, the LASTMA spokesperson disclosed that the incident occurred on Wednesday and maintained that Adebanjo was innocent and deserve justice.

“From investigations conducted by the agency and information received, the LASTMA officer, Adebanjo Adeoye visited the GLO office at Chisco bus stop at about 9.30am to revalidate his National Identification Number (NIN) for his phone line that was blocked but GLO office was yet to open its doors to customers.

“Adebanjo, therefore, decided to go back to his beat around Ajah and crossed the road to get a bus to take him. At this time, a commercial bus driver who was picking up passengers at an undesignated bus stop must have sighted the officer thinking he was coming after him for the illegality he was committing, drove recklessly, and trampled upon the foot of the lady seen in the video while the motorist escaped from the scene.

“The passers-by/bystanders for want of who to vent their anger falsely accused Adebanjo of being the cause of the accident, descended on the innocent officer and thereby seriously injured him, inspite of pleas by other officers at the scene.

“Adebanjo was eventually rescued by an armed police officer, while the crowd insisted on reporting the incident at the Ajiwe Police Station where after an initial investigation by the DPO, Adebanjo was exonerated while the DPO said his attackers should have poured their energies into apprehending the errant motorist that marched the foot of the lady and also that the incident was not within Ajiwe jurisdiction.

“Adebanjo was then moved to Ilasan Police Station to report the attack and thereafter taken to hospital for medical attention”.

Filade noted that the LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, had reiterated that Lagosians should stop attacking government officials and that anyone found would be made to face the full weight of the law.

He added that the LASTMA boss also encouraged residents and motorists to channel any grievance they may have against any government official to the appropriate authorities for resolution instead of attacking them as they are out there to provide service to the populace.

