Police goes after Lagos college students over public misconduct

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigations to uncover the identity of a student involved in an act of public misconduct at the boys’ hostel of Excel College, Ejigbo.

The investigation was launched following the circulation of a video showing students of the college engaging in unruly behavior, including drinking, smoking, and dancing within the hostel premises.

Findings by state operatives revealed that the incident actually took place in April 2025, but the video only surfaced online days ago, prompting condemnation from citizens.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has promptly directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case from the Ejigbo Police Division, where the school principal had earlier been invited.

She added that the principal was questioned and explained that the students captured in the viral video had already graduated and left the institution.

According to the statement: “Nonetheless, the school management is cooperating fully with investigators from the SCID to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“All parties are working collaboratively to ensure that such disturbing and inappropriate behavior does not recur within the school environment. The investigation is ongoing, and the outcome will be made public.”

The Command urged secondary school authorities, both public and private, as well as parents and guardians, to adopt proactive measures in supervising and guiding their children and wards.

It emphasized the need to instill discipline, promote moral values, and discourage all forms of misconduct or social vices that could trigger public outrage or disrupt peace within academic institutions and the society at large.

The Command further reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace, security, and orderliness throughout the state.