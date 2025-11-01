Police goes after Kebbi deputy speaker’s abductors

The Kebbi Police Command has disclosed that a special team has been deployed to rescue the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Sama’ila-Bagudo, who was abducted in his hometown.

Sama’ila-Bagudo was kidnapped by suspected bandits in the Bagudo Local Government Area of the state after leaving the mosque where he had gone to perform the night prayers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Nafi’u Abubakar, made the disclosure in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

Abubakar said the incident occurred on Friday at about 8:20 p.m., when a gang of armed men stormed Bagudo town and kidnapped the lawmaker shortly after observing Isha’i prayer on his way home.

He said that the command had since deployed a combined team of police tactical unit, military personnel, and vigilantes to track down the abductors and ensure safe rescue of the deputy speaker.

“The joint team is currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests with a view to rescuing the lawmaker unhurt and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” Mr Abubakar said.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, reiterated the command’s determination to protect the lives and property of residents across the state.

“The CP has also appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to support the police and other security agencies to ensure peace and stability in the state,” the PPRO stated.