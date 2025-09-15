Police goes after Imo ex-lawmaker’s abductors

The Imo State Police Command has launched an investigation to identify the gunmen behind the abduction of former Imo State House of Assembly member, Ngozi Ogbu, who represented the Okigwe State Constituency.

The manhunt began one week after Ogbu, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area, was abducted on September 7, 2025, while preparing for his mother’s burial.

A video recently surfaced on social media showing the abducted lawmaker pleading with the government to withdraw security personnel from Okigwe, believed to be a condition set by his captors for his release.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Okoye Henry, said the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Tactical Units in collaboration with other security agencies.

He added that a comprehensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safe rescue of the lawmaker.

According to the statement, “The Imo State Police Command is aware of a viral video showing Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, former State Legislator who represented the Okigwe State Constituency, being held hostage by suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has since ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Tactical Units, in synergy with other security agencies. A detailed investigation has been launched to apprehend the hoodlums and ensure the safe rescue of the lawmaker who was abducted at Onuimo on 07/09/2025.”

The Command appealed to the general public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing security operations.

It further assured residents of Imo State that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the victim’s safe return and to bring those responsible for the abduction to justice.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that it will not relent until the former lawmaker is safely reunited with his family and the perpetrators are held accountable.