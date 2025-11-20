Police goes after gunmen terrorizing motorists on Kogi roads

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi Command, CP Naziru Kankarofi, led a confidence-building patrol along Obajana, Kabba, and Ayere roads to reassure residents of their safety and boost public confidence in the state’s security.

According to him, the patrol is targeted at engaging with the community, enhancing security visibility, and demonstrating the police command’s readiness to respond promptly to emergencies.

The police boss. who was accompanied by the Kogi State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara (Rtd), stated that the initiative underscores the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and order across Kogi State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP William Aya, the CP confirmed that the patrol covered major routes, including Obajana, Kabba, and Ayere, where residents have raised concerns.

During the exercise, CP Kankarofi and Omodara interacted with residents and monitored the roads to identify potential threats, sending a clear message of safety and reassurance to the public.

Speaking on the patrol, Omodara commended the Commissioner of Police for the initiative, describing it as a morale booster for personnel and a clear demonstration of dedication to protecting residents.

He emphasised that such proactive measures strengthen community trust and contribute to overall security arrangements in the state.

CP Kankarofi’s patrol reflects a hands-on approach to policing, sending a strong message that the Kogi State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property while fostering a secure environment for all citizens.