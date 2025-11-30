Police goes after former judge’s murderer in Anambra

The Nigerian Police has commenced a manhunt for the suspected murderer of Justice Ifeoma Okogwo (Rtd) after recovering the body from his residence in Asaba, Delta State.

Of the two suspected murderers, Policemen attached to the Delta Police Command have arrested one, Lucky Matthew, while the manhunt for the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, has been intensified.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, confirmed the retired judge’s murder and the ongoing efforts to apprehend the perpetrator.

Abaniwonda, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Command spokesperson, Edafe Bright, on Sunday, stated that the judge’s body was recovered from his sitting room with her hands, legs and mouth tied.

According to him, “On the 24th of November 2025, the DPO ‘A’ Division Asaba received a complaint from the brother of Justice Ifeoma Okogwo (Rtd) that he visited her residence only to discover her lifeless body in the sitting room with her hands, legs and mouth tied.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO swiftly led men to her residence, where the corpse was evacuated and taken to the mortuary for autopsy. One suspect, Lucky Matthew, has been arrested, while the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, is presently at large.

“On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (Homicide section) for discreet investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the said Godwin Vanem is suspected of having committed the dastardly act and fled the apartment. The command has launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect”.

Abaniwonda, meanwhile, condoles with the family of the deceased and assures them of justice.

“Anyone with any useful information that can help in the investigation can reach the command through any of the following emergency numbers”.