Police goes after fireworks dealers ahead Yuletide across Abuja

The Police have confirmed its order to go after dealers in the sales and use of all kinds of Fireworks, Fire-crackers, Knockouts across Abuja.

The order was said to be part of proactive move by the Police to sustain the relative peace, and adequately contain crimes and criminality, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Confirming the order through a statement released by the Police Public Relations, Josephine, on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, stated all Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Police Units within the state have been ordered to carry out due enforcement of the ban and ensure that anyone who violates the order is arrested and brought to book.

“The use of knockouts, others, aside constituting nuisance and disturbance of public peace, is also capable of causing unnecessary fear and apprehension and other dangers associated to its usage in the harmattan period. This is in additional to the possibility of providing an escape space for criminals after the commission of a crime.” he said.

Sunday urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards desist from the sales and use of fireworks, fire crackers, knockouts, others as the ban was in the best interest of all.

Also, he warned the dealers of the banned items to seek alternative but legal ventures noting that, it will not be business as usual.

The CP further enjoined the people to be more security conscious and promptly report any suspicious activity within their locality.

