Police goes after Corps member’s killers in Abuja 

The Abuja Police Command has commenced manhunt for the killers of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Stephanie Terungwa, who went missing earlier in the Federal Caoital Territory (FCT).

As gathered, manhunt for the killers were said to have started after body of the young lady was recovered by the Command following pictures of her lifeless body that showed injuries and bruises which indicated the suffering she went through before death.

The body of the Corp member was recovered barely two weeks after she was declared missing by friends and relatives after all efforts to reach her through phones and all other means proved abortive.

Confirming the development, NYSC spokesperson, Eddy Megwa. said that all strategies have been deployed to ensure that the perpetrators were prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Megwa noted that investigations have been intensified to unravel the identity of the perpetrators of the acts which he described as dastardly and promised that NYSC would not relent until they brought to justice.

He said: “The corpse was found wearing the NYSC khaki trousers with the face defaced beyond recognition. On account of this, Management reported the discovery to relevant security agencies to help identify the body.

“It was later confirmed that the remains were that of a missing Corps Member, Stephanie Terungwa, with State Code Number FC/21B/5807. May her soul rest in peace,” he added.

Megwa, in the statement made available to newsmen yesterday, noted that the corpse was later identified as Terungwa. He added that investigations are ongoing to apprehend those responsible for her murder.

It would be recalled that Terungwa was declared missing in a notice circulated via various social media platforms on April 14 and she was last spotted in the Lokogoma neighborhood of Abuja, clad in her full NYSC outfit.

As gathered, some parts of her body were already removed when her remains were discovered and recovered by the law enforcement agency in the city..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

