Police goes after Akwa-Ibom community head over piracy

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has declared the Village Head of Ine Eyoabasi, a fishing community, wanted over his alleged involvement in a militant and piracy network operating across the state’s coastal areas.

Kingdom Bane was declared a fugitive after police operatives, in collaboration with the Marine Hunters, arrested a 27-year-old suspected militant, Samuel Geofrey, from Bayelsa State, who reportedly revealed a connection with the Village Head.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed that his rifle was being kept by Bane, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for him.

Commissioner of Police Baba Azare made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday at the State Police Headquarters, Uyo, where he also unveiled several recent security breakthroughs recorded by the Command.

“Upon sighting our operatives, the Village Head fled. However, a search of his residence led to the recovery of several items suspected to have been stolen from sea travelers,” the CP stated.

Recovered exhibits include marine engines of various capacities (40HP, 15HP, and 8HP), power heads, gearboxes, generators, a deep freezer, toilet fittings, a sewing machine, and other household items.

The police also found a bag containing personal belongings and identification of one Chibuike Vincent Awah of Onitsha, Anambra State.”

While confirming that the suspect, Geofrey, remains in custody, Azare assured that efforts were underway to apprehend the fleeing Village Head, warning that no criminal, regardless of social status, would escape justice.

“This operation demonstrates our resolve to dismantle criminal networks from the creeks of Mbo to the heart of Uyo. We will pursue every suspect until they face the law,” the Police Commissioner declared.

The Police Command also announced other major breakthroughs, including the neutralization of an illegal gun manufacturing factory at Ekiti Itam Village in Itu LGA, where two suspects were arrested and locally made firearms recovered.

Other arrests include suspected phone and tricycle thieves found with over 70 stolen mobile phones and three tricycles, cult leaders involved in unlawful masquerade processions and highway extortion, as well as motorcycle-snatching syndicates operating between Akwa Ibom and Rivers States.

Recovered arms and ammunition, according to the CP, were traced through intelligence provided by vigilant citizens.

Commending his officers for their professionalism, Azare appreciated residents for their continued cooperation and urged those whose phones or belongings had been stolen to visit the Command for identification.

“We are committed to ensuring that Akwa Ibom remains one of the safest states in Nigeria. Criminals must know there is no hiding place,” he affirmed.

The Police Commissioner further reiterated the Command’s dedication to intelligence-led policing and inter-agency collaboration, urging citizens to continue supporting security operations to sustain peace and order in the state.