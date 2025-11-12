Police foils robbery in Ogun, recovers getaway vehicle

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have foiled a robbery attempt in Sagamu, following a swift and coordinated response by officers of the SAKURA Division in the state.

The operation occurred at Oke Aredi, Araromi, off the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode Expressway, after the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman alerted the police that about five suspected robbers were attempting to break into a residence in the area.

Responding promptly, operatives of the SAKURA Division stormed the scene. However, upon sighting the patrol team, the suspects fled in different directions, prompting a hot pursuit.

During the chase in the early hours of Wednesday, the police recovered the robbers’ operational vehicle — a black Lexus GS 350 with registration number OGUN TTD 452 TT — which was abandoned at the entrance of the community.

A search conducted on the vehicle led to the discovery of fireworks (knockouts), which the police suspect were intended to be used as a distraction during the operation.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the operation reflects the Command’s renewed commitment to proactive policing and rapid response to distress calls across the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Lanre Ogunlowo, has commended the officers for their professionalism and swift response.

He stated that the Command has strengthened its operational strategy by deploying personnel to identified flashpoints across the state as part of end-of-year security measures.

While assuring residents of sustained police visibility and proactive interventions, the commissioner urged members of the public to remain vigilant, especially when returning home late at night.

He also advised that proper lighting of dark or isolated areas would help deter criminal elements seeking to exploit such environments.