Police foils plot to kill Kwara resident

The Kwara State Police Command has averted a planned murder and armed robbery following the swift interception and arrest of a suspect involved in a criminal conspiracy in Ilorin.

The plot was uncovered after Abdulazeez Ishaq, a resident of Gerewu, reported that a suspect, Adekoya Opeyemi, popularly known as Justice, had allegedly confessed to being contracted by one Abdulwahab Ahmad to kill him and steal his 2013 Honda Accord.

Following the report, operatives of the command, according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, adopted a strategically coordinated approach to apprehend the suspect.

According to the police, Adekoya was instructed to tie the victim, lock him inside the vehicle’s boot, and drive to the Unity area of Ilorin, where Abdulwahab planned to take possession of the car before heading to Ibadan with the victim still trapped inside.

“The suspect claimed that he was instructed to tie the victim, lock him inside the car’s trunk, and drive to the Unity area, where Abdulwahab planned to take possession before proceeding to Ibadan,” she added.

Ejire-Adeyemi disclosed that the complainant was advised to cooperate while surveillance was mounted to monitor how the suspects intended to execute the planned murder and vehicle theft.

“The suspect was arrested at the agreed location while attempting to receive the vehicle. This decisive action prevented what would have been a fatal robbery and kidnapping,” the PPRO stated.

Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, commended the operatives for their professionalism and urged residents to remain vigilant while providing timely and credible information to support security efforts.

He also praised the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for his leadership, which he said continues to strengthen operational efficiency across commands.