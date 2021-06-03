Police foils bandits’ attack, recover cows in Zamfara

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Zamfara State Command has disclosed that it foiled an attack by bandits on a Fulani settlement at the outskirts of Anka town, Bagega-Anka Road in the state.

It was stated that the personnel of the law enforcement agency after their operations in the state recovered all the cows suspected to be rustled animals.

The Command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu said that the armed men stormed the area at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June, 21 and began shooting sporadically.

Through a statement on Thursday, Shehu said the police tactical operatives deployed to Anka LG, were alerted that, that armed bandits in their hundreds stormed a Fulani settlement located on the outskirts of Anka town with the intent to attack and rustle cows.

“The police team in collaboration with the military mobilized to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“As a result, they scampered into the forest,” Shehu said.

According to him, all the rustled cows were recovered from the bandits.

The spokesman noted that the Zamfara state commissioner, Hussaini Rabiu, commended the joint security operatives for their resilience and urged them to sustain the tempo until lasting peace is restored in the state.

The CP, he said, further called on the general public to continue to support the police and other security agencies in the current fight against criminal elements in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

