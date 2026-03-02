Police foil bandits’ attack on Zamfara worshippers

The Zamfara State Police Command has successfully foiled an attempted attack by armed bandits on Ruwan Dorowa District, underscoring its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

According to a press release, the incident occurred when a large group of suspected bandits advanced into Ruwan Dorowa via the Maru Local Government Area axis, intending to target residents attending Isha’i congregational prayers.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised the division’s strike force, working in collaboration with military personnel to intercept the attackers.

The statement, released on Monday by DSP Yazid Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer of the Zamfara State Police Command, explained that the combined security team confronted the bandits on Sunday night, engaging them in a gun duel in Ruwan Dorowa District.

Overpowered by the superior firepower and coordinated response of the operatives, the assailants reportedly fled into the surrounding bush with gunshot injuries.

The area is now under intensified patrol and surveillance to prevent further threats and ensure the safety of residents.

The Command urged the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative, providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

It reiterated its determination to rid Zamfara State of criminal elements and protect citizens from violence.