Police foil bandits’ abduction in Kano, rescue two residents

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have foiled a bandits’ abduction attempt, rescuing two residents after a late-night attack that left one person dead.

According to the police, armed men stormed a residential compound intending to kidnap two neighbours, causing panic in the community. Residents immediately alerted the authorities, prompting a rapid response by police officers, supported by local vigilantes, who disrupted the operation and forced the bandits to flee.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on March 2 at Rantan Village in Bebeji Local Government Area, following a distress call from a community member. Police said the bandits opened fire when confronted, fatally injuring a young man who reportedly tried to resist them.

“Our officers acted swiftly on receiving the distress call and engaged the suspects, leading to the safe recovery of the abducted individuals,” the police said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, one victim sustained gunshot wounds and later died despite medical efforts.”

The two rescued residents were unharmed, and the joint security team is currently pursuing the fleeing bandits.

The police assured the community that calm has been restored and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the criminal network behind the attempted kidnapping.