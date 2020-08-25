Police fixes date for Enugu community policing applicants screening

The Enugu State Police Command has fixed August 26 for screening of applicants for community police in the state, saying the exercise would take place at the command’s headquarters in Enugu.

It explained that the screening exercise slated for three days would begin 7:30 a.m each day and last till August 28, 2020.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, advised applicants who are resident across the state to come along with necessary documents and requirements for the exercise.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, the police spokesman said that candidates must compulsorily adhere to COVID-19 protocols including hand washing and sanitisation, maintaining of social, physical distance and wearing of face masks.

“The Command wishes to inform citizenry of the state, particularly those nominated for the position of Community Policing Officers, that they have been slated for a screening exercise as follows:

“Enugu North Senatorial Zone (Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Nsukka, Udenu and Uzo-Uwani council areas) for Wednesday, Aug. 26.

“Enugu East Senatorial Zone (Enugu East, Enugu North, Enugu South, Isi-Uzo, Nkanu East and Nkanu West council areas) for Thursday, Aug. 27.

“Enugu West Senatorial Zone (Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi council areas) for Friday, Aug. 28,” the statement said.