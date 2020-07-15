Police finds GoKada CEO lifeless’s body inside apartment in US

The New York Police Department has found the lifeless body of Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GoKada, Fahim Saleh, in his New York apartment.

The motorcycle company owner and co-founder of ride-sharing venture ‘Pathao’, dismembered body was found in a building on E Houston at Suffolk Street on the Lower Eastside at about 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

The New York Police Department said that they went there after the deceased’s sister called 911 because she had not seen her brother in a day.

Reacting to his death, the Co-founder of ’Pathao’ Hussain Elius, described the development as sad and shocking.

”We are shocked and saddened to hear the reports of the death of Fahim Saleh, one of the founding members of the Pathao team.

“Fahim believed in the potential for technology to transform lives in Bangladesh and beyond.

“He saw the promise in us when all we had was a common purpose and a shared vision.

“He was, and will forever remain, an incredible inspiration for Pathao and our entire ecosystem,” he said.

Fahim started Gokada, a motorcycle ride-sharing company in Lagos, which faced setbacks and mass layoffs after Lagos banned commercial motorcycles (Okada) from operating, in January 2020.