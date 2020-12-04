Police exempts WAEC candidates, officials from restrictions during Lagos bye-election

Students, particularly candidates writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates have been cleared for movements during bye elections scheduled slated for Saturday (tomorrow) in Lagos State.

Others also exempted from movement restriction included WAEC officials, particularly supervisors, and other essential workers in the state.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the above listed persons were exempted from movement restrictions due to the bye elections of the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 Contituency of the Lagos State House of Assembly between 6am and 6pm.

Through a statement released to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Odejobi, Odumosu said that the exemption followed due consultation with relevant stakeholders on the need to consider the concerned officials and candidates.

He listed the affected Local Government Areas for the bye elections to include Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu however stated categorically that according to the clarification made available to the police by WAEC on means of identification, the concerned WAEC staff will be identified by their staff Identification cards, while supervisors must be in possession of their appointment letters from WAEC or Identification cards and examination mail bags. The candidates will be identified by their photo cards which contain their names, passport photographs and subject details.

“The police boss therefore urged those exempted to be law-abiding, orderly and courteuos while in contact and relating with security operatives in the course of their movement during the restriction period,” the statement said.