Police equips personnel on effective communication skills

In a bid to continue his policing agenda to ensure the strategic training and retraining of all Police officers, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has approved a strategic communication training for all Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) across the country.

The training is said to be the second batch in the series held with the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and 31 PPROs serving at Zonal and State Commands in the Northern part of the country and Staff Officers of the Force Public Relations Department.

The programme is said to be aimed at building the capacity of Police PROs to combat the trend of fake news as well as tackle disinformation and misinformation strategically in order to produce fact based communications for public consumption.

Through a statement released by the Force Public relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday, in Abuja, the IGP commended the organizers of the programme for their foresight and the smooth partnership which has birthed and sustained the programme.

He further expressed high hopes that the groundwork being laid by the programme would usher in a new and positive era in the Nigeria Police Force.

As gathered, the 3-day Strategic Communication Training Programme would hold from Monday 20th to Wednesday 22nd June, 2022, and is being organized under the Police Reform and Transformation Office (PORTO) at the Presidency, by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and CLEEN Foundation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

