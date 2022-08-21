Police equips personnel on effective communication, crime prevention

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Alkali Baba, has equipped the police public relations personnel on effective communication aimed at preventing crime across the country.

Baba said that the training was necessitated by the need to focus on channels, methodology, and strategies for effective crisis communication.

He noted that the training equally explored and simplified gray areas in police public partnership for an effective and citizen-led policing system.

Through a statement released by the force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Sunday, in Abuja, the IGP disclosed that training for the police communication experts coincided with the ongoing training for officers and men on Election Security Management towards the 2023 General Elections.

He noted that the training was being held across the six Geo-Political Zones of the country, with a view to having harmonised, actionable, effective and acceptable election security in Nigeria.

The police boss emphasized his commitment to promoting core values of modern policing agenda within the Nigeria Police Force via regular and sound training and retraining.

He further urged citizens, as strategic stakeholders in security management, to continuously collaborate with the Police to achieve the all-round reform agenda of his administration.

As gathered, the PROs led by the Force Public Relations Officer, Adejobi were said to have comprised Zonal Police Public Relations Officers (ZPPROs), State Command Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs), Liaison Officers, and officers from the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The 3-day training was said to have held in Lekki, Lagos State, between 16th and 19th August, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

