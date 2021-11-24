Police educates personnel on sporting activities benefits

The commandant of Police College, Ikeja, Asafa Adekunle has advanced reasons why police officers and their counterparts in other sister security agencies must embrace sporting activities and include it in their routine, saying participating in several sports sharpen their intelligent quotient and help them to critical think and asses situations around them.

Aside from critical thinking, he explained that sporting activities and its accompanied commitment and resolve to win from participants and players helps in formulation of the body and brain with relevant skills that comes handy during intelligence gathering and other security tips in cracking and solving different crimes in the society.

He noted that by embracing sporting activities, the officers are poised to achieve perfect physical and mental strength needed to augment effective discharge of their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of their locality across the country.

Speaking at the first IGP Dart open championship on Wednesday, organised by the Nigeria Police Dart Association in the Police College, Ikeja, he educated officers on the benefits of sporting activities.

He stated that Dart as a sport increases strategic thinking, improves aiming and enhances the intellectual abilities of officers in the discharge of their duties, adding that sport should not be taken lightly by the police.

The commandant encouraged the officers to imbibe the spirit of sportmanship, adding that Dart sharpens the intellectual and critical thinking of the athletes especially security personnel in the effective discharge of their duties.

“Today,the Nigeria police is making another history with the hosting of the first inspector general of police darts open championship. My advice to the officials and athletes is to play safe and adopt in totality, the spirit of sportmanship.” he said.

Speaking to The Guild Correspondent, The representative of the commandant, Deputy commissioner of Police, Aboki Dajuma expressed that he enjoyed the game as it exhibited calmness among the athletes, adding that all policemen should imbibe the spirit of togetherness.

He commended the efforts of the IGP towards the promotion of sports among officers. He added that before now, the IGP was the chairman all sports in Nigeria, saying that since he came on board as IGP, he has been promoting sports among the Police to keep them physically fit.

In the same vein, the matron of the Nigeria Police Dart Association, Adekunbi Taylor said that

the hosting of any dart game is of great importance to the growth of the game in Nigeria.

“For dart as a sport, the more the competition, the better the athletes becomes as it expands their expertise and skills. Dart is essential for the individual athletes in order to have their ratings up. We are planning to take the game of dart beyond more than just the National level and we must start from somewhere.” she said.

Highlighting the benefits of Dart, Taylor said that it enhances the physical ability of any officer, adding that the sport has an unusual dimension as it builds intelligence.

she further explained that the game helps one to be calculative, sharpens knowledge and helps one to aim better, emphasising that it is a game that police officers should not take lightly.

Also speaking to The Guild correspondent, the Secretary Lagos State Dart Association, Ijeoma Soribe, stated that Dart deals with the mental and physical well being, noting that it is good for the adult and everyone especially for students in schools.

“It increases strategic thinking and enhances their intellect. I’ll advice that these competitions should be taken to schools and promoted more than it is being done,” she said.

On promoting the Dart, the Chairman, Nigeria Police Dart Association DSP Martha Nwaokolo urged the federation to support the game by encouraging athletes and hosting competitions that will push it beyond Nigeria.

She said: “Dart is a game that you play to relax. Playing dart makes your brain ever alive because it is a calculative game. dart is a popular game outside Nigeria. However, it has been the Nigeria police promoting it in Nigeria. All we need is for the federation to work and make it more known by encouraging athletes.”

