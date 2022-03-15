UPDATED: Police drags fashion stylist before court over petrol-souvenirs distribution

The Nigerian Police has arraigned a fashion stylist, and the Erelu Okin, Chidinma Ogbulu, before court for allegedly distributing jerry cans filled with Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) as souvenirs during her coronation party in Lagos State.

Ogbulu was arraigned before the court by the Lagos Police Command on a four-count charge bordering on a breach of peace and endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering,

Other charge brought against her include conduct likely to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerising petroleum product without a permit from the government.

The fashion stylist arraignment was confirmed by the spokesman for the Lagos Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, to The Guild on Tuesday.

According to him, the Erelu Okin, who was coronated by an Ogun state monarch, the Olu Of Kemta, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso, was arraigned yesterday at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court of Lagos State held at Oshodi.

Ajisebutu disclosed that the magistrate later granted the fashion stylist bail and that the court adjourned the case to March 24th for further hearing on the matter.

The arraignment came barely one week after she and her baby reported before the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police, following her invitation by the law enforcement agency.

Confirming her visit to the Police headquarters, Erelu Okin said that she did that to assist the law enforcement agency in the ongoing investigations on the souvenir that were distributed during his coronation party.

The Fashion stylist apologized and stressed that his intention was not to endanger the lives of Lagosians, just as she assured Lagosians that the office of the Erelu Okin would continuously support the safety of all Nigerians.

She confirmed the development in a statement released after the visit to the police on her official social media handle, disclosing that she has written an apology letter to the office of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

